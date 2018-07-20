DA Davidson Increases Sonoco Products (SON) Price Target to $57.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $58,353.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $248,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,184,837. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.