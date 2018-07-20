DA Davidson Cuts Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Longbow Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions opened at $102.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 64,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

