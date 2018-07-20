D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. D. R. Horton accounts for approximately 5.9% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.20% of D. R. Horton worth $30,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,107.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 10,085.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 277,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,666. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 7.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.83%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.