CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,108,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,825,523,000 after acquiring an additional 461,007 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,897,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,462,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $801,777,000 after acquiring an additional 227,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $485,462,000 after acquiring an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $473,366,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,611,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 38,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.36, for a total value of $9,876,303.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,968,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA opened at $252.03 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $152.91 and a 12 month high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

