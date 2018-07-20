CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $66.14 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

