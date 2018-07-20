CVR Partners (UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,194,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 420,410 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. equities analysts predict that CVR Partners LP will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 39.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CVR Partners by 116.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 115,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CVR Partners by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 274,314 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. It offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

