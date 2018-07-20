CVB Financial (CVBF) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $24.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVB Financial traded up $0.37, hitting $23.17, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 472,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,728. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Rodrigo Guerra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.