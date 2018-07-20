CubeSmart to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

CubeSmart opened at $31.01 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.11. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $111,953.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 70,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,144,371.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,322 shares of company stock worth $13,934,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

