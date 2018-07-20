CTI Industries (CTIB) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Media coverage about CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CTI Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1782371137493 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CTI Industries traded up $0.17, hitting $3.86, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. CTI Industries has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CTI Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

