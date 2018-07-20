Critical Survey: CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) vs. EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK)

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) and EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNX Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57 EnLink Midstream Partners 0 11 4 0 2.27

CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. EnLink Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $16.69, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than EnLink Midstream Partners.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. EnLink Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream Partners pays out 5,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 46.60% 16.46% 12.10% EnLink Midstream Partners 3.09% 4.52% 1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of EnLink Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of EnLink Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 5.34 $114.99 million $1.72 11.40 EnLink Midstream Partners $5.74 billion 0.99 $148.90 million $0.03 541.67

EnLink Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. CNX Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats EnLink Midstream Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate. It operates processing plants that remove NGLs from the natural gas stream that is transported to the processing plants by its own gathering systems or by third-party pipelines; and purchases natural gas and NGLs from producers and other supply sources, and sells that natural gas to utilities, industrial consumers, other marketers, and pipelines. The company also fractionates NGLs into purity products, such as ethane, propane, iso-butane, butane, and natural gasoline. It operates approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines, 20 natural gas processing plants, 7 fractionators, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and brine disposal wells, as well as a crude oil trucking fleet. EnLink Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Crosstex Energy L.P. and changed its name to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in March 2014. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

