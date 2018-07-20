Critical Comparison: Ameren (AEE) vs. United Utilities Group (UUGRY)

Ameren (NYSE: AEE) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Ameren pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameren has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Ameren and United Utilities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $6.18 billion 2.42 $523.00 million $2.83 21.67 United Utilities Group $2.30 billion 2.83 $470.21 million N/A N/A

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than United Utilities Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ameren has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and United Utilities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 9.15% 10.04% 2.88% United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ameren and United Utilities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 5 2 0 2.29 United Utilities Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ameren currently has a consensus target price of $62.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Ameren’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Summary

Ameren beats United Utilities Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers through a generation capacity of approximately 10,200 megawatts. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

