Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News stories about Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crispr Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9442975734064 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.14. 10,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,993. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 4.19. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 101,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $5,169,055.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode sold 222,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $11,137,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,510,845 shares of company stock worth $80,447,023. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

