Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$188.00” Price Target for F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) received a $188.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on F5 Networks to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $211.00 target price on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.41.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $1,180,748.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,853.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $140,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,520,380 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2,180.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 53.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

