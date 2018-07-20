Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.85 ($19.83).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom opened at €13.80 ($16.23) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

