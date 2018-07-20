Creative Planning Sells 5,145 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 134,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF traded up $0.08, reaching $105.15, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 22,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,952. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

