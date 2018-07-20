Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 148,076 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.56% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $88,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 78.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

MMP traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $69.56. 41,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,847. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

