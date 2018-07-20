Covesting (COV) Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and $76,343.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00017265 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00466388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00166504 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022313 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

