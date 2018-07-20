County Bancorp (ICBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Rick Dercks sold 1,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $27,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $545,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 1,285 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,438 shares of company stock worth $650,117. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in County Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in County Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in County Bancorp by 68.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

