Cott (COT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is one of the world’s largest non-alcoholic beverage companies and the world’s largest retailer brand soft drink provider. The Company commercializes its business in over Sixty countries worldwide, with its principal markets being the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. Cott markets or supplies over two hundred retailer and licensed brands, and Company-owned brands including Cott, RC, Vintage, Vess and So Clear. Its products include carbonated soft drinks, sparkling and flavored waters, energy drinks, sports drinks, juices, juice drinks and smoothies, ready-to-drink teas, and other non-carbonated beverages. “

COT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cott from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cott in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cott in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cott from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of COT opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.81 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. analysts expect that Cott will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $5,439,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $6,335,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

