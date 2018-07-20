CoStar Group (CSGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $434.51

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $434.51 and last traded at $425.87, with a volume of 977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $425.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.61.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 5,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.05, for a total transaction of $2,154,882.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,768. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 21,110.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

