Cortex Price Tops $0.57 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00007474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinEx, Huobi and OKEx. Cortex has a market cap of $85.06 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003765 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00463382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00162141 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00022965 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001008 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, DDEX, OKEx, CoinEx, OTCBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

