Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $40.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6,719.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225,976 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $40,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $5,198,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $457,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $350,000. Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF opened at $81.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.7318 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

