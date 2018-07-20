Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSOD. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,424. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.60. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 15,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $712,838.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,810.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,401. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 356,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 170,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

