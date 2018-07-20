Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CORT. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics traded down $0.14, hitting $13.08, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 35,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.93. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.18 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 46.78% and a net margin of 75.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $141,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $888,300. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,905,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,877 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

