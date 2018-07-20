Copico (XCPO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Copico (CURRENCY:XCPO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Copico has a market cap of $35,125.00 and $0.00 worth of Copico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Copico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox. During the last week, Copico has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016685 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Copico Coin Profile

Copico is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Copico’s total supply is 22,940,540 coins and its circulating supply is 15,746,668 coins. The Reddit community for Copico is /r/copico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Copico’s official website is www.copico.io . Copico’s official Twitter account is @teamcopico

Buying and Selling Copico

Copico can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Copico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Copico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

