Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Shares Up 9.1%

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.59. 962,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 626,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The firm has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of -0.04.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.45). Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

