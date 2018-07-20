Contrasting Motorola Solutions (MSI) & Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions -1.75% -73.43% 10.87% Nokia Oyj -5.21% 10.56% 4.30%

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Motorola Solutions pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Motorola Solutions and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 2 10 0 2.83 Nokia Oyj 1 10 5 0 2.25

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $124.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Nokia Oyj has a consensus target price of $5.47, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. Given Motorola Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Nokia Oyj.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Nokia Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $6.38 billion 3.10 -$155.00 million $5.20 23.50 Nokia Oyj $26.15 billion 1.28 -$1.69 billion $0.37 16.11

Motorola Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia Oyj. Nokia Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Nokia Oyj on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, including implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services comprising repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services; and services and Software as a Service offerings across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. In addition, it provides Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. This segment offers its services for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

