Contrasting GasLog (GLOG) & Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog 4.87% -0.15% -0.05% Golden Ocean Group 6.10% 2.24% 1.13%

47.9% of GasLog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GasLog and Golden Ocean Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog $525.23 million 2.60 $15.50 million N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group $460.02 million 2.72 -$2.34 million ($0.02) -434.50

GasLog has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Ocean Group.

Volatility and Risk

GasLog has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GasLog pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Golden Ocean Group pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GasLog and Golden Ocean Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog 1 3 3 0 2.29 Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

GasLog currently has a consensus price target of $20.69, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given GasLog’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GasLog is more favorable than Golden Ocean Group.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats GasLog on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 68 dry bulk vessels, as well as had 10 chartered-in vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

