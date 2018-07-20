Contrasting Chemours (CC) and GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

Chemours (NYSE: CC) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chemours and GCP Applied Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemours 0 3 8 0 2.73 GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chemours currently has a consensus price target of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.01%. GCP Applied Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Chemours’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chemours is more favorable than GCP Applied Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Chemours and GCP Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemours 13.79% 107.89% 12.09% GCP Applied Technologies 50.82% 14.19% 3.26%

Dividends

Chemours pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. GCP Applied Technologies does not pay a dividend. Chemours pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Chemours has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chemours shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemours and GCP Applied Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemours $6.18 billion 1.31 $746.00 million $3.82 11.96 GCP Applied Technologies $1.08 billion 1.97 $553.40 million $0.64 46.41

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than GCP Applied Technologies. Chemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCP Applied Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chemours beats GCP Applied Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

