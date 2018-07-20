Constellium NV Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Constellium in a report released on Sunday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellium’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSTM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Constellium opened at $10.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.23. Constellium has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

