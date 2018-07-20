Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Position Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison traded down $1.03, hitting $77.75, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 47,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

