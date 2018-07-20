ConocoPhillips Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy producer will earn $4.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

COP opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $72.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $243,583.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,052 shares of company stock worth $19,491,534 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

