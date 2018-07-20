Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $54.77 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 63,950 shares during the period. ESCO Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $54,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies traded down $0.25, hitting $60.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,752. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $174.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. B. Riley set a $71.00 target price on ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ESCO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.