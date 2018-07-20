Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $39.53 Million Position in Blackline Inc (BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Blackline in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter worth $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Blackline by 47.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Blackline in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Blackline by 82.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of BL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,129. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -126.76 and a beta of -0.46. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline news, Director Sumeru (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $140,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $619,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,590,000 shares of company stock worth $144,106,800. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

