Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News articles about Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Holding Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.1203928998456 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,905. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative return on equity of 173.73% and a negative net margin of 11.60%.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and construction services company primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Multi-Family, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

