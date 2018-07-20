Compass Diversified (CODI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compass Diversified earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7559929012392 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Compass Diversified traded up $0.05, hitting $17.35, on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 71,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,682. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.36). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $360.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.71 million. research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 18th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,736.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 121,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 176,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.