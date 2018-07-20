Comparing Nabors Industries (NBR) & Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG)

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) and Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nabors Industries and Ocean Rig UDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 0 6 14 0 2.70 Ocean Rig UDW 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nabors Industries currently has a consensus price target of $9.30, suggesting a potential upside of 55.00%. Ocean Rig UDW has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Nabors Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Ocean Rig UDW.

Volatility & Risk

Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Rig UDW has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Ocean Rig UDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -19.81% -14.45% -5.13% Ocean Rig UDW N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Ocean Rig UDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ocean Rig UDW does not pay a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nabors Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and Ocean Rig UDW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.57 billion 0.84 -$546.81 million ($1.63) -3.68 Ocean Rig UDW $1.01 billion 2.51 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Ocean Rig UDW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Ocean Rig UDW on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that offers data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and provides daily reporting for drilling operations; and DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2017, the company marketed approximately 407 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 20 other countries worldwide; and 38 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc., an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names. It serves oil companies, integrated oil and gas companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

