Comparing E. W. Scripps (SSP) & Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO)

E. W. Scripps (NYSE: SSP) and Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

E. W. Scripps has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tribune Company Common Stock has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares E. W. Scripps and Tribune Company Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps -3.93% 0.89% 0.43% Tribune Company Common Stock 22.72% 5.64% 2.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Tribune Company Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Tribune Company Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tribune Company Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. E. W. Scripps pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tribune Company Common Stock pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E. W. Scripps and Tribune Company Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps $864.83 million 1.22 -$13.10 million ($0.39) -33.03 Tribune Company Common Stock $1.85 billion 1.54 $194.11 million $1.41 23.04

Tribune Company Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps. E. W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tribune Company Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for E. W. Scripps and Tribune Company Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tribune Company Common Stock 0 2 1 0 2.33

E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.40%. Tribune Company Common Stock has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given E. W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than Tribune Company Common Stock.

Summary

Tribune Company Common Stock beats E. W. Scripps on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming. The company's National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. It operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; and Midroll that creates original podcast, a digital audio recording of themed series, as well as Stitcher, a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand. This segment also operates Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news. The company also operates Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand, which informs and entertains audiences with a Website, social media, and podcast; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tribune Company Common Stock Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV digital multicast networks; a production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

