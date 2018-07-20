Comparing Delta Air Lines (DAL) & CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (CPCAY)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CATHAY Pac AIRW/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Delta Air Lines and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $41.24 billion 0.89 $3.58 billion $4.93 10.75 CATHAY Pac AIRW/S $12.48 billion 0.49 -$161.52 million ($0.21) -36.71

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than CATHAY Pac AIRW/S. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 7.72% 26.75% 6.63% CATHAY Pac AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Delta Air Lines pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Delta Air Lines pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Delta Air Lines has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delta Air Lines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Delta Air Lines and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 1 14 0 2.93 CATHAY Pac AIRW/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus price target of $66.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than CATHAY Pac AIRW/S.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats CATHAY Pac AIRW/S on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, aviation, and professional security and training services to third parties; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. As of February 9, 2018, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

