Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico traded up $0.13, reaching $6.57, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,406,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 321,772 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,768,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

