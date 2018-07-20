CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News headlines about CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CommunityOne Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9053557589653 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ COB remained flat at $$14.10 on Friday. CommunityOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CommunityOne Bancorp Company Profile

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina.

