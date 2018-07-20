Comet (CMT) Price Hits $0.0644 on Exchanges

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Comet has a market capitalization of $56,250.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Comet has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Comet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000864 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Comet Coin Profile

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin . Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

