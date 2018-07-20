Comerica (CMA) PT Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.34.

Shares of Comerica opened at $93.57 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Comerica has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Comerica by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Comerica by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

