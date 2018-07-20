Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.