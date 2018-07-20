Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 121,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Comcast by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 664,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,603,000 after buying an additional 132,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 567,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 116,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

