Columbus Macro LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Stock

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 237,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF opened at $257.22 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $222.12 and a one year high of $263.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

