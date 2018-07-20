Columbus Macro LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.10% of Global X MLP ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7,997.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF opened at $9.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

