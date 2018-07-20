Colliers International Group (CIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.35

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 46383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Colliers International Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

