Cohen & Steers (CNS) Posts Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Cohen & Steers opened at $42.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. Gabelli raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

