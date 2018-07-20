Coffee (JVA) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.11

Media stories about Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coffee earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9088823603322 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Coffee opened at $5.38 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JVA. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Coffee from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

